What's Next For Domestic Workers In The Age Of #MeToo?

One year after the Women’s March, the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements have helped create momentum among women from diverse communities — fighting issues including sexual harassment, but also pushing for equal pay, worker’s rights and legal protections.

Ai-Jen Poo is executive director of the National Domestic Works Alliance, which represents and advocates for domestic workers. She made news recently when she appeared alongside Meryl Streep at the Golden Globe awards. Now, she’ll be speaking at an alternative gathering during President Trump’s State of the Union address.

Poo (@aijenpoo) joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about issues facing domestic workers in the U.S.

