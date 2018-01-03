What Mozart Did For Classical Music, Bizet Did For Romantic, One Columnist Says

French composer Georges Bizet was 17 when he wrote “Symphony in C” in 1855. It was discovered decades after the death of the composer.

Classical music columnist Fran Hoepfner (@franhoepfner) tells Here & Now‘s Robin Young how, in the youthful symphony, it’s as if Bizet “rides up on a skateboard and wants to show you a trick.”



Music From The Segment

“Carmen: L’amour est un oiseau rebelle” (Havanaise), performed by Tatiana Troyanos, Sir Georg Solti, John Alldis Choir & London Philharmonic Orchestra