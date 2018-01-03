What Mozart Did For Classical Music, Bizet Did For Romantic, One Columnist Says

By editor 3 minutes ago
  • French composer Georges Bizet, circa 1865. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
    French composer Georges Bizet, circa 1865. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Originally published on January 3, 2018 11:25 am

French composer Georges Bizet was 17 when he wrote “Symphony in C” in 1855. It was discovered decades after the death of the composer.

Classical music columnist Fran Hoepfner (@franhoepfner) tells Here & Now‘s Robin Young how, in the youthful symphony, it’s as if Bizet “rides up on a skateboard and wants to show you a trick.”

Music From The Segment

“Carmen: L’amour est un oiseau rebelle” (Havanaise), performed by Tatiana Troyanos, Sir Georg Solti, John Alldis Choir & London Philharmonic Orchestra

]

“Symphony No. 1 in C Major,” Leonard Bernstein and the New York Philharmonic

]

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” James Levine and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra

“Carmen: Votre toast,” performed by José Van Dam, Sir Georg Solti, John Alldis Choir,TatianaTroyanos, London Philharmonic Orchestra, Michel Sénéchal, Norma Burrowes, Jane Berbié, Pierre Thau, Jacques Loreau & Michel Roux

]

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Tags: 
JPR Classics