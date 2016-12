Anything Moves 1 of 3

Let's sit down for a meal. Figuratively, not literally.

Literal meals have become quite adventuresome of late, with generous helpings of science and fusions and exotic ingredients.

Dana Goodyear captures the mood in her book Anything That Moves.

This interview is from a few years ago; we pop it into the microwave and serve it anew.