Wed 8 AM | The State Of Child Care In Oregon

It's a reality of life in our time that few parents get to stay home full-time with the kids.  So that makes child care very important to many families. 

The recent case of 43 children sickened by insecticide spraying at a Coos Bay daycare reminds us that things can and do go wrong in places where children receive care. 

Plenty of agencies are available to support and train providers, including the Oregon Early Learning Division and the Child Care Resource Network of Southern Oregon

Margie McNabb from OELD visits, along with Mary Wolf from the CCRN and Dr. Bobbie Weber from Oregon State University.  

 

