The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8 AM | The Long Arm Of The SCOTUS

By & 7 seconds ago
The Jefferson Exchange

The announcement of a choice for Supreme Court justice is always a big deal.  

Credit Wikimedia

President Trump made it that much bigger by making the announcement in prime TV time.  

The decisions of the Supreme Court (SCOTUS) may not be actually set in stone, but they can certainly affect American law for generations.  

University of Oregon political scientist Alison Gash focuses on courts and rights in her work.  

She joins us to review the president's choice and its implications for the court and law.  https://uonews.uoregon.edu/alison-gash-department-political-science

U.S. Supreme Court
law

Individuality + Collectivism = America

By & Mar 15, 2016
Viking Press

Some days you just want people to stop yelling at each other. 

One end of the political spectrum says individual freedoms are the most important thing in the United States.  The other end says we all have to work together for the common good. 

Take heart that we are decidedly NOT having this argument for the first time.  In fact, we've been fighting about it since before the Constitution was even written, as Colin Woodard points out in his book American Character

Woodard blew our mind five years ago with American Nations, his book showing the very different regional cultures that made up the "united" states. 

California Loses Supreme Court Prison Ruling

By Barbara Dellenback Oct 15, 2013

The Supreme Court has rejected California's appeal of a lower-court order that could force the state to release thousands of California prison inmates before they complete their sentences.

The justices did not comment on their order yesterday, which leaves in place the earlier ruling by a panel of three federal judges requiring California to reduce its prison population by an additional 9,600 inmates to improve conditions.

California Governor Jerry Brown has argued that the state cannot meet that goal without releasing dangerous felons and jeopardizing public safety.

Merits Of Electing vs Appointing Judges

By & Apr 19, 2016
Brian Turner via Flickr

When you get your primary ballot in hand, are there parts you just skip over, like maybe the races for judges? 

Both Oregon and California elect judges from statewide down to the local level, while other states feature many appointed judgeships. 

Is one system better than the other?  We put that question to the Brennan Center, which is committed to democracy and equal justice for all. 