Wed 8 AM | The Long Arm Of The SCOTUS

The announcement of a choice for Supreme Court justice is always a big deal.

President Trump made it that much bigger by making the announcement in prime TV time.

The decisions of the Supreme Court (SCOTUS) may not be actually set in stone, but they can certainly affect American law for generations.

University of Oregon political scientist Alison Gash focuses on courts and rights in her work.

She joins us to review the president's choice and its implications for the court and law. https://uonews.uoregon.edu/alison-gash-department-political-science