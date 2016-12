Alex Soojung-Kim Pang gives us reasons to rest.

The deadline is bearing down, and you need to produce something to keep the boss, the spouse, or yourself happy.

So step BACK. Huh?

It is counter-intuitive, but Alex Soojung-Kim Pang is not the first person to suggest that you're more productive when you're better-rested.

He makes the case in his new book Rest: Why You Get More Done When You Work Less.

Pang visits to explain where to draw the line between resting and just being lazy.