Underground History: Grand Ronde Reservation Digs

By & Dec 21, 2016
It's a little cold to be digging in the ground at the moment, but at least we have our summer memories. 

A find from the Grand Ronde digs--a hair clip.
Credit University of Washington Field Methods in Indigenous Archaeology

And that's the focus of this month's Underground History segment, with Mark Tveskov of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology (Chelsea Rose is away). 

Mark brings in a couple of guests to talk about the summer archaeology program at the Grande Ronde Reservation. 

It brings archaeologists and tribal members together to search for artifacts using techniques in harmony with tribal values. 

Sara Gonzalez from the Unversity of Washington visits, with Briece Edwards from the Grand Ronde Historic Preservation Office. 

Tags: 
Underground History

Related Content

Underground History: The First Thanksgiving (Maybe)

By & Nov 16, 2016
Public Domain

Pilgrims and Indians, and a big outdoor feast.  That's what we learned about the roots of the Thanksgiving holiday in elementary school. 

There might have been a LITTLE embellishment of the story down the years.  Our resident archaeologists, Mark Tveskov and Chelsea Rose, return with another installment of "Underground History" to sort the fact from the fiction. 

Archaeologist Rae Gould of the Nipmuc Nation of Massachusetts shares some insights; Stephen Sillman of the University of Massachusetts-Boston also gets in on the conversation. 

Underground History: A National Act

By & Oct 26, 2016
Southern Oregon University

A lot of notable legislation came out of the 1960s.  You can tell by the number of 50th anniversary celebrations going on lately. 

Those include 50 candles for the National Historic Preservation Act, which created the National Register of Historic Places and a framework for protecting historical and archaeological sites. 

Which is music to the ears of our resident archaeologists, Mark Tveskov and Chelsea Rose. 