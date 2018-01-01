Tue | New Year Special #2

Before we get fully immersed in 2018, just one more day of interviews from Exchanges past.

At 8: life in timber country, with all of its highs and lows. Robert Leo Heilman settled in Myrtle Creek a long time ago, and writes endearingly of the area in Overstory: Zero; Real Life in Timber Country.

The original book is more than 20 years old, but has been updated and re-published.

At 9: into the brain, through the hands. Neuroscientist David Linden has another fascinating story to tell in Touch: The Science of Hand, Heart, and Mind.

