Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8:30 | Shower Supporters Seek New Strategy In Redding

By , & 5 minutes ago
  • Clean Break Partnership

Taking a shower is a normal and uncomplicated event for most people.  It can be a rare event indeed for people living on the streets. 

Last year homeless people in Redding got a chance to take showers in a shower trailer set up by Clean Break Partnership and the Shasta Humanity Project.  But it was only a pilot program that did not return this year. 

And the city council in Redding just nixed a change in zoning that would have made operation of the shower trailer easier in more places. 

Art Sevilla of the Shasta Humanity Project visits with thoughts on the next possible move.  

 

Tags: 
Homelessness

Related Content

State Pitches In $2 Million For Klamath Vets Housing

By , & Feb 26, 2018
Google Street View

Eight new housing units for veterans are in the works for Klamath Falls, thanks to a grant from the Oregon Department of Housing and Community Services. 

$2 Million will buy and renovate a building on East Main Street, give veterans places to live, and NOT require a money match from the Klamath Housing Authority or Klamath & Lake Community Action Services

Housing for vets is an ongoing issue in Klamath Falls and many towns in the region. 