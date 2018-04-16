Tue 8:30 | Shower Supporters Seek New Strategy In Redding

Taking a shower is a normal and uncomplicated event for most people. It can be a rare event indeed for people living on the streets.

Last year homeless people in Redding got a chance to take showers in a shower trailer set up by Clean Break Partnership and the Shasta Humanity Project. But it was only a pilot program that did not return this year.

And the city council in Redding just nixed a change in zoning that would have made operation of the shower trailer easier in more places.

Art Sevilla of the Shasta Humanity Project visits with thoughts on the next possible move.