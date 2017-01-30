Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

TUE 8:30 AM | Lessons From Standing Rock

By 3 minutes ago
Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

It’s been a year since the North Dakota Access Pipeline broke ground, a year that brought thousands of people together in opposition to that project.

A camp near Standing Rock, ND.
Credit Flickr / Dark Sevier

Three of those people join us to talk about their reasons for going to the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation and how the lessons of that resistance resonate in Northern California and Southern Oregon.

Caroline Running Wolf is a documentary filmmaker and member of the Crow Nation. Rod Lindsay is Director of the Local Indians for Education Center in Shasta Lake and a member of the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians. Jessie Rouse is a youth coordinator for the Shasta Lake center, and a member of the Pit River Tribe.

Our discussion comes nearly two months since a federal agency effectively put the brakes on the DAPL pipeline, saying it would launch a lengthier environmental review. Then in his first week in office, President Trump signed an Executive Order to speed up just such environmental reviews and approvals for large-scale infrastructure projects. That same day he put out a presidential memorandum signaling support for the DAPL.
 

Tags: 
Standing Rock

Related Content

A Big Win For The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe In Pipeline Dispute

By Nate Rott Dec 5, 2016

Copyright 2016 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

The big news coming out of North Dakota and it's about the future of a controversial oil pipeline. The Army Corps of Engineers announced yesterday it will not approve a building permit for the key and final section of the Dakoda Access pipeline.

In Their Own Words: The 'Water Protectors' Of Standing Rock

By editor Dec 11, 2016

Winter has descended on North Dakota. A blizzard swept through the state earlier this week, shutting down nearly 300 miles of interstate highway there. And the weather doesn't promise to relent in the coming months.

In the midst of it all, a large group of protesters remains at the temporary camps on the northern edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.

'Their Purpose Has Been Served': Standing Rock Leader Asks Protesters To Leave

By Rebecca Hersher Dec 5, 2016

Updated at 10:15 a.m. ET on Dec. 6

The chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe in North Dakota is asking people camping near the route of the Dakota Access Pipeline to go home.

"I'm asking them to go," Dave Archambault III told Reuters on Monday, saying that the Obama administration "did the right thing," and that he hoped to "educate the incoming administration" of President-elect Donald Trump.

"Nothing will happen this winter," he said.

Rogue Valley Residents Stand With Standing Rock

By & Nov 15, 2016
John Duffy/Wikimedia

In an autumn filled with big news stories, DAPL (pronounced "dapple") has proven to be an enduring one. 

The Dakota Access Pipeline is being built to carry oil from the Dakotas to markets in the Midwest and Gulf Coast. 

But a segment as yet unbuilt would cross ancestral lands of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.  And protestors have flocked from across the country to stand with the tribe against the pipeline. 

Rogue Valley resident and Red Earth Descendants founder Dan Wahpepah has already traveled to the protest site with supplies.  Charly Otterrobe lives here now but is from Standing Rock. 