TUE 8:30 AM | Lessons From Standing Rock

It’s been a year since the North Dakota Access Pipeline broke ground, a year that brought thousands of people together in opposition to that project.

Three of those people join us to talk about their reasons for going to the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation and how the lessons of that resistance resonate in Northern California and Southern Oregon.

Caroline Running Wolf is a documentary filmmaker and member of the Crow Nation. Rod Lindsay is Director of the Local Indians for Education Center in Shasta Lake and a member of the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians. Jessie Rouse is a youth coordinator for the Shasta Lake center, and a member of the Pit River Tribe.

Our discussion comes nearly two months since a federal agency effectively put the brakes on the DAPL pipeline, saying it would launch a lengthier environmental review. Then in his first week in office, President Trump signed an Executive Order to speed up just such environmental reviews and approvals for large-scale infrastructure projects. That same day he put out a presidential memorandum signaling support for the DAPL.

