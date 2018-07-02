Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 8 AM | Dentists Detail Challenges Of Rural Dental Care

By , & 28 minutes ago
  • Wikimedia

Getting good dental care in a rural area can be a real problem. 

First, dentists are in short supply.  Second, money tends to be in short supply, so even if the dentists were there, many rural residents still could not afford to go to the. 

We explore the problem of quality rural dental care and its consequences on overall health. 

Bruce Austin is the dental director for the Oregon Health Authority, and Sean Boynes is with the DentaQuest Institute

They visit with Laura McKeane of AllCare, a coordinated care organization, to give an overview of the issues.  

 

dental care

