Thu 9 AM | A Rolling Retirement In "Nomadland"

Think of it as the "gig economy" on wheels: older people supplementing meager retirement income by traveling the country in vans and campers, taking odd jobs here and there. Sound like retirement to you?

Journalist Jessica Bruder hit the road with the weekday warriors to document their patchwork employment.

The result is the book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century.

It's a lifestyle that may become familiar to more people, with the skads of baby boomers retiring every day.

The author joins us for a perusal.




