Elias Alexander traveled a long way to end up playing a gig in his home town. Elias is from Ashland and a musician... he went to college in New England and began his musical career in the Boston area.

Elias fronts two bands, the afro-celtic "Soulsha" and the "Bywater Band."

He returns to Ashland for a concert of his new song cycle "Born Outside: Songs of Struggle and Hope."

We'll squeeze Elias, his bagpipes, and some bandmates into the studio for some samples and chat.