Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Four Democrats Vie For Oregon Senate 3 Seat

By , & 45 minutes ago
  • From top left: Kevin Stine, Julian Bell, Athena Goldberg, Jeff Golden
    From top left: Kevin Stine, Julian Bell, Athena Goldberg, Jeff Golden
    Oregon Voter's Pamphlet

The occupant of the Oregon State Senate District 3 seat will change this fall, for the second time in a little more than two years. 

Alan Bates died in office in the late summer of 2016; Alan DeBoer won the special election for a two-year term but opted not to run again.  A flock of candidates from both parties filed for the open seat. 

Today we visit with Democrats Julian Bell, Athena Goldberg, Jeff Golden, and Kevin Stine

The candidates share the studio for a chance to compare and contrast their views.  
     

Tags: 
Election 2018

Related Content

Seven Democrats Make The Case For Congress: OR-2

By , & Apr 20, 2018
Oregon Blue Book

Oregon's Second Congressional District demonstrates the enthusiasm for politics abroad in the land this year. 

Where a total of four candidates filed to run for the seat in 2016, more than ten have entered their names in 2018. 

We visit with the seven Democrats hoping to face incumbent Greg Walden in November: Eric Burnette, Michael Byrne, Jim Crary, Raz Mason, Jamie McLeod-Skinner, Jennifer Neahring, and Tim White

The OTHER Republicans Running Against Greg Walden

By , & Apr 19, 2018
Oregon Blue Book

Oregon's May 15th primary is coming up fast.  Voter registration closes on Tuesday, April 24th, and ballots go out the end of the same week. 

We begin our interviews with candidates in key primary races with the Republicans challenging Greg Walden for the nomination for Congress, District 2, in Oregon. 

Paul Romero, Jr. and Randy Pollock have both filed to run against Walden, and both have agreed to join us for a joint interview. 