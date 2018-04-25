Thu 9 AM | Four Democrats Vie For Oregon Senate 3 Seat

The occupant of the Oregon State Senate District 3 seat will change this fall, for the second time in a little more than two years.

Alan Bates died in office in the late summer of 2016; Alan DeBoer won the special election for a two-year term but opted not to run again. A flock of candidates from both parties filed for the open seat.

Today we visit with Democrats Julian Bell, Athena Goldberg, Jeff Golden, and Kevin Stine.

The candidates share the studio for a chance to compare and contrast their views.

