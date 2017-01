Not long after Donald Trump walks into the White House, plenty of other Americans will be walking.

The Women's March on Washington will draw thousands of women to the capital to show resistance to the Trump administration.

Many smaller marches are planned for communities across the country, including a march set for Ashland on Saturday.

What drives the desire to march? We have two people to ask: Sharon Dohrmann, a co-organizer, and Teresa Cisneros a featured speaker.

They join us in the studio.