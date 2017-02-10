Thousands Of Rounds Of Ammo Stolen From Crater Lake Park

Someone has stolen thousands of rounds of ammunition from a locked building at Crater Lake National Park, and the National Park Service is asking for the public’s help in finding the whoever is responsible.

According to a news release Friday from the Park Service, the rifle and pistol ammunition was stolen from a locked building in the park’s headquarters area. The ammunition was used as part of the park’s law enforcement program. Its theft is a felony.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact the Investigative Services Branch by phone, text, website, email or social media. Callers can remain anonymous, although investigators are offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

The ISB tip line is 888-653-0009; send a text to 202-379-4761; reply online at www.nps.gov/isb and click “Submit a Tip” or send email to nps_isb@nps.gov. A message can be left via Facebook at @InvestigativeServicesNPS or Twitter to @SpecialAgentNPS.

