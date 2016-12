Ken Buesseler explains the radiation situation.

The Japanese earthquake and tsunami of 2011 continues to leave a mark on our side of the Pacific.

The tsunami created by the quake trashed a couple of ports in our region.

And measurements in the ocean show elevated--though still considered safe--levels of radioactivity, likely the result of the disaster at the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

Ken Buesseler of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution knows about radiation in the ocean, normal and not.

He visits with details of recent findings.