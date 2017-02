Halloween is just around the corner, and we have a spooky little mystery for you! On this episode, you'll hear stories about all people, or creatures, helping each other! Listen in to group of pumpkins looking for a home in "The Pumpkin Patch" by 1st grader Bella Cureno; a puppy in need of help in "The Dog Who Got Lost In The Woods," by kindergartner Sylvia Fox; a Halloween poem read by our young author Sophia DiMaggio; and one creature's search for a magic cure in "The Colorless Unicorn" by Bella Jones, 2nd grade.