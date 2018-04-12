Spring Fund Drive Ends Successfully!

From all of us at JPR, thanks so much for your generous support during our Spring Fund Drive! We appreciate your vote of confidence and commitment to our work. Although we landed just shy of our goal of $200,000, we were able to welcome 325 new members to the JPR family and our base of sustaining members continues to grow.

Thanks again for being such a responsive and supportive public radio community! We look forward to creating more inspired radio for you in the months ahead. Stay Tuned!

Funds Raised: $195,069

New Members: 325

New Sustaining Pledges: 118

Total Contributors: 1,557