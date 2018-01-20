Southern Oregon Women’s March Takes To The Streets In Medford

Several thousand people gathered in Medford’s Hawthorne Park and marched to downtown on Saturday for the second annual Southern Oregon Women’s March. Many carried signs supporting a range of progressive causes and criticizing President Donald Trump.

Demonstrators chanted, sang, and wore the now-iconic pink “pussy hats” made famous at the Women’s Marches that accompanied Trump’s inauguration a year ago.

Suzanne Foster from Medford said she was marching to show her concern about the direction the country is headed under the current administration.

“Concern about health care, immigration rights, children’s rights,” she said. “I was a special educator for 25 years. I’m concerned about educational rights, as well.”

Many in the crowd said they were inspired by the recent sharpened focus on sexual harassment and other women’s issues. Sarah Westoncess of Medford said she appreciated the solidarity among the marchers.

“It’s great,” she said. “The energy is amazing. It feels so good. It’s like a shot in the heart of love. It’s awesome.”

The mood seemed less boisterous than at last year’s march in Ashland. Rogue Valley resident Michelle Wilson said that’s a sign of the movement’s growth.

“This year it feels a very centered, sustained presence. People who are here for the long haul. And that’s what I’m here for; the long haul.”

Many marchers said they were focusing their energy on the next election cycle, where they hoped to see more women winning political office.

Similar Women’s Marches were held around the region, in Eugene, Eureka and Redding.