Southern Oregon nurses to rally for better pay, reliable schedules

By 1 minute ago
  • pixabay

Low pay, unpredictable schedules and staff shortages has nurses at a Southern Oregon hospital edging closer to a strike. 

 

Nurses at Providence Medford Medical Center voted Wednesday to hold an informational picket, a peaceful rally that they hope will garner community support. They’re seeking contracts similar to those of nurses in Portland, which offer better pay and reliable schedules to prevent burnout.

  

Dan Richmond is a nurse leading the negotiations. 

 "Nurses need to have consistent, predictable schedules," Richmond  said. "And when you don’t have consistent, predictable schedules, it's difficult to have quality work-life balance. You know, one major contributor to the nursing shortage is the high rates of burnout and stress.”   

The Medford hospital has a high turnover rate. About 43 percent of its nurses leave within their first year.

  

Rural areas in Southern and Eastern Oregon are facing a nurse shortage. Like Providence Medford, those hospitals struggle to compete with cities that offer higher wages and more resources.  

Related Content

Nurses Union Works To Head Off Oregon Shortage

By , & Mar 26, 2018

Roughly a third of the people who work as nurses in Oregon are approaching retirement age.  So in a few more years, a shortage could result... with perhaps 6,000 nursing positions unfilled by 2025. 

These are figures the Oregon Nurses Association provides and wants to avoid. 

ONA is working on several fronts to address the issue, including providing scholarships and other educational incentives to get more people to train for nursing jobs.  ONA reps walks us through the issues and possible solutions. 