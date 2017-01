Dominick DellaSala reports on roadless areas.

There tends to be a controversy attached to any official designation of a wilderness area.

The argument against wilderness set-asides is that they restrict economic activity. But the wilderness proponents point out that roads crisscross the planet, rendering most roadless areas small.

There is now a global map of roadless areas showing exactly where the untouched islands lie.

Dominick DellaSala of Ashland's Geos Institute is one of the creators of the map; he visits with details.