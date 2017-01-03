Riders On The Storm: Keeping Roads Clear

Rogue Valley communities are not used to dealing with snow in any amounts, and eight inches fell on Medford on Tuesday (January 3, 2017).

That's a headache for travelers to deal with, and the job of road crews to clean up.

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) works closely with its California counterpart, CalTrans, on the Interstate Five corridor linking the two states.

So California blizzard conditions led to a half-day shutdown on the Siskiyou Summit on the Oregon side, to allow road maintenance to catch up with the weather.

Gary Leaming from ODOT visits with details of the cooperative arrangement, and some perspective on the ferocity of the early January storm.