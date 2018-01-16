Oregon, 20 Other States, Challenge Repeal Of Net Neutrality

Oregon has joined 20 other states and the District of Columbia in launching a legal challenge of the Federal Communications Commission’s decision Dec. 14 to repeal a rule barring internet providers from blocking or charging more for access to one website over another.

The complaint, filed Tuesday in the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., asks the court to overturn the decision to repeal “net neutrality” and to find it unlawful.

The suit alleges that the decision by the FCC was an abuse of discretion and that it violated the U.S. Constitution and the Communications Act of 1934.

