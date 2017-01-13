Opponents Call Foul On Mega-Dairy Construction

While it remains unclear whether state agencies will sign off on a controversial 30,000-cow dairy farm in Morrow County, that hasn’t stopped construction from moving quickly ahead.

The question now is whether Lost Valley Ranch broke the law by breaking ground well before it secured the necessary permits.

A coalition of health and environmental groups is calling on both the Oregon Department of Agriculture and Department of Environmental Quality to investigate, and plans to meet face-to-face with regulators Friday in Portland.

ODA and DEQ are jointly responsible for issuing what’s known as a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Permit, which outlines how Lost Valley will manage the roughly 187 million gallons of liquid manure generated each year and protect against groundwater contamination.

