Olivia Millerschin Live Session Thursday, May 10th at 2pm

On Thursday, May 10th at 2pm, JPR welcomes singer/songwriter Olivia Millerschin into the studios for a live session on Open Air.

With a celestial voice and lyrics only an old soul can write, singer/songwriter Olivia Millerschin is racking up the accolades. Most recently, Olivia’s blend of vintage folk and modern pop earned her a second John Lennon Songwriting Award and the opportunity to showcase her music with a mainstage performance at NAMM 2018. She was a quarter finalist on America’s Got Talent, won the Great American Song Contest, is featured on Republic Records soundtrack to Mitch Albom’s latest novel alongside musical greats Ingrid Michaelson and Tony Bennett, and has music placed in national and international film and tv.

with the release of her second full album Look Both Ways in 2016, Millerschin infused all the clever lyrics, haunting melodies and colorful folk, pop and soulful elements she is “noted” for. Produced in Brooklyn and Detroit, the album mirrors the grit and hopefulness of both cities and reflects her quest to “look both ways” as she relishes in the good while proceeding with caution in a complex music industry and world.

Just 22 years old, Olivia played more than 250 shows in 2017 spanning from Los Angeles to London. A talented multi-instrumentalist, she plays the ukulele, piano and guitar in addition to singing and songwriting. Olivia has toured internationally with Sawyer Fredericks, Howie Day, Tyler Hilton, Ryan Cabrera and Orla Gartland, and has performed at nearly 100 US colleges and a myriad of venues. Self-described as “top end of mediocre, low end of fabulous,” Olivia’s fun and vibrant personality makes her audience feel right at home. Whether performing at a local coffee shop or Radio City Music Hall, Olivia Millerschin warms hearts and touches souls.

Tune in Thursday, May 10th at 2pm for a live session with Olivia Millerschin on JPR's Rhythm & News Service. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "Rhythm & News."

Olivia Millerschin performs Tuesday night, May 8th at the Grants Pass Museum of Art, and Thursday night, May 10th at 9pm at the Brickroom in Ashland.