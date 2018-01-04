Offshore Oil, Gas Drilling Is Coming To The Pacific Northwest Under Trump Proposal

The Trump administration announced a new plan Thursday that would allow offshore oil and gas drilling in the ocean off the Pacific Northwest coast for the first time since 1984.

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said the plan would open up 90 percent of the country's outer continental shelf to oil and gas leasing, including an area off the coast of Oregon and Washington.

The Northwest region hasn't seen much offshore oil drilling activity and is not considered to be a rich source of offshore fossil fuel. One lease sale was held in 1964 for the Northwest area. Twelve exploratory wells were drilled, with no commercial discoveries. There are no existing leases and there haven't been any federal lease sales since 1984.

The proposal is a huge shift from the current federal plan drawn up by the Obama administration, which puts 94 percent of the outer continental shelf off limits to oil and gas drilling.

Zinke says it’s part of the Trump administration’s plan for "energy dominance."

“Under President Trump, we’re going to have the strongest energy policy and become the strongest energy superpower," he said. "We certainly have the assets to do that.”

The governors of Oregon, Washington and California collectively denounced the plan soon after it was announced.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said the plan would “exploit our oceans with great potential risk to our beautiful coastlines,” and that he plans to work with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and California Gov. Jerry Brown to challenge the plan “to the fullest extent possible.”

Inslee said he hopes the Northwest Congressional delegation will in their fight.

“It’s a battle we’ve won for decades, and one way or another we will continue to win,” Inslee said. “It’s unfortunate that this is yet another manifestation of the administration wanting to go backwards. We know we have to develop new, additional sources of energy in addition to carbon-based fuels.”

Zinke says the drilling plan will deliver billions in revenue that will pay for much-needed maintenance at national parks. He says the administration will hold corporations accountable for following all environmental laws.

“It is better for the environment to produce energy here under reasonable regulations," Zinke said. "Nobody is better at producing clean, quality, responsible energy than the United States.”

Over the next five years, the administration is proposing 47 offshore lease sales for oil and gas drilling, which would be the largest number of lease sales ever proposed for the outer continental shelf. One of those areas is off the coast of the Pacific Northwest. Six others are off the coast of California. Additional sales are proposed off the East Coast, the Gulf of Mexico and in Alaska.

The administration will be taking public comments on the plan for 60 days.

Oregon and Washington have long supported a ban on offshore drilling off the West Coast. U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden says this plan would reverse that ban.

“With America more energy secure now than ever, Trump’s fear-mongering and falsehoods about our country’s energy supply reveal a shameless agenda to prop up oil and gas industries at the expense of coastal fishing, recreation economies and the environment,” Wyden said.

Wyden is a co-sponsor of a bill that would permanently ban offshore drilling off the coast of Oregon, Washington and California.

Zinke said officials will talk with the governors of states opposed to offshore drilling. However, all the proposed lease areas are located in federal waters — outside state jurisdiction.

"We’re working together with the states," Zinke said. "Interior should not be in the role of being an adversary. We should be a partner."

He also stressed that the proposed plan is still in draft form.

"This program is not going to be done overnight," he said. "This is the beginning of opening things up and saying, 'This is what’s available in the United States.' We want to make sure as we go forward we do it right."

