Northwest Trump Supporters Celebrate Inauguration Many Did Not Forsee

Terry Johnson stood watch behind the Clatsop County Republicans’ table at the 2015 county fair. At the time, 17 candidates were vying for the Republican presidential nomination.

To Johnson’s surprise, he heard Donald Trump’s name uttered repeatedly. So he decided to take a poll. Once the roughly 90 votes were counted, he said, Trump received 45 percent.

“That’s about the time I started getting on board with the possibility of Trump becoming the nominee,” he recalled.

On Friday, the 41 percent of Clatsop County voters who marked Trump’s name on their ballots in November will get to enjoy his inauguration.

