New Terrestrial Podcast Explores Choices That Come With A Changing Environment

EarthFix is pleased to introduce terrestrial, a new environment-focused podcast from a journalist who’s been with us since the beginning.

Ashley Ahearn is the host of terrestrial, produced by KUOW, Puget Sound Public Radio, in Seattle. Before terrestrial, Ahearn was a founding member of the EarthFix reporting team, telling environmental stories of the Northwest since 2011 for public media audiences in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.

You can subscribe at iTunes and listen online at KUOW.org. And terrestrial has a Facebook group; join it to talk out all the issues raised by the podcast.

Starting with terrestrial's launch on Tuesday, each episode will explore a personal question through the lens of the environment and climate change. Questions like: "Should we have kids, given where the planet’s headed?" or "Does environmental protest work and is it worth it?"

Terrestrial promises to be "an irreverent, science-rich and character-driven product that taps into our innate curiosity and desire for solutions."



In one of the first episodes, Ahearn takes listeners to the hills of North Carolina to hear the sounds of a human body being laid to rest in a compost pile and explores the environmental impacts of modern death rituals. In another episode, she talks to a young couple about their decision to have "as many kids as God gives us" despite concerns over climate change.

In addition to Ahearn, the terrestrial team consists of editor Annie Aviles, a long-time NPR contributor, and sound designer Jonathan Hirsch, who also produced NPR’s new podcast, Embedded.

