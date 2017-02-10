Mon 9 AM | The Prolific Pen Of Naomi Shihab Nye

It might be a challenging question to ask Naomi Shihab Nye where she's from.

Nye is a poet-novelist-essayist, born in St. Louis, but raised in both San Antonio and Jerusalem. Yes, THE Jerusalem.

Nye is Palestinian-American, and her large body of work reflects the many influences in her life, from West Texas to the Middle East.

She visits Ashland for a speaking engagement tonight (February 13th), and drops by the studio for an advance on the evening.

We just try to fit a sampling of her skills and wisdom into a single hour.