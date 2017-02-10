Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | The Prolific Pen Of Naomi Shihab Nye

By & 2 minutes ago

It might be a challenging question to ask Naomi Shihab Nye where she's from. 

Credit Steven Barclay Agency

Nye is a poet-novelist-essayist, born in St. Louis, but raised in both San Antonio and Jerusalem.  Yes, THE Jerusalem. 

Nye is Palestinian-American, and her large body of work reflects the many influences in her life, from West Texas to the Middle East. 

She visits Ashland for a speaking engagement tonight (February 13th), and drops by the studio for an advance on the evening. 

We just try to fit a sampling of her skills and wisdom into a single hour.  

 

Tags: 
literature

Related Content

"Forrest Gump" Author Returns With New Novel

By & Dec 13, 2016
W.W. Norton Books

If the name Winston Groom does not ring a bell, maybe you'll recognize the name of one of his books: Forrest Gump. 

It's one of more than a dozen books Groom has written, but certainly the one he's best known for. 

El Paso, the new novel, is set in a very different place and time... along the Mexican border in the early 20th century. 

Cattle, railroads, and Pancho Villa himself all figure prominently in the book. 

Why Stories Are So Important

By & May 10, 2016
Alex Cox via Hannon Library

Whether it's on paper, on a big screen, or on a mobile device, we're often just looking for stories. 

Our parents read them to us as kids, and the habit sticks around.  Tod Davies is all about the story.  She's written some big ones, like the screenplay for the movie "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas," and is the editorial director at Exterminating Angel Press.

Hannon Library at Southern Oregon University brings Davies in for a chat on "The Importance of Story," Thursday (May 12) at 4 PM. 