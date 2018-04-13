Mon 9 AM | Energy Expert Publishes New History Of Saudi Arabia

Country, company, and family all come together in the story of Saudi Arabia. The al Saud family put its name on the country in the 20th century, as both family and country reaped the rewards of all the oil underneath the Arabian sands.

Energy Industry and Middle East expert Ellen R. Wald helps us understand the blurred lines between the country, the al Saud family, and the oil company Aramco in Saudi, Inc.: The Arabian Kingdom's Pursuit of Profit and Power.

The book arrives as a member of the royal family is shaking up Saudi culture, allowing women to drive and re-opening movie theaters.

Author Ellen Wald is our guest.

