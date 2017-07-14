Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8:30 | Rogue Valley Vets Profiled On SOPTV's "My Story Of Service"

By & 35 minutes ago

Just a small percentage of Americans serve in the armed forces now. 

Credit SOPTV

But that's still 20 million and more people with experiences taking up arms to protect the country. 

Southern Oregon Public TV--SOPTV--honors them periodically with "My Story of Service," personal tales of service from veterans of all ages. 

A second season of stories is now underway, and producer Jeff LeBeau visits with Larry Slessler, who has memories from Vietnam and the Cuban missile crisis. 

We hear details of Larry's time, and the overall arc of Season 2.  
 

Tags: 
military

Related Content

Military Jets Set To Expand Range

By & Jun 2, 2017
Master Sgt. Thomas Meneguin/Air Force, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=29686

People in parts of the region have grown accustomed to the sound of military jets flying overhead. 

The Oregon Air National Guard wing based at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls puts planes into the air on a regular basis for training runs. 

The boundaries of the training maneuvers are clearly defined, but will expand under the Oregon Airspace Initiative

The initiative spent several years putting together the environmental documentation to change the limits. 

Eugene Woman Pays Tribute To Merchant Marine

By & Emily Cureton Dec 6, 2016
usmm.org

Army.  Navy.  Marines.  Army Air Force. 

It took a lot of people to win the war that started for the United States 75 years ago today at Pearl Harbor.  And the list of services gets even longer when you add in the Merchant Marine. 

USMM ships and people helped supplies get through during the war, and the service suffered casualties at a greater rate per capita than any other branch. 

Toni Horodysky, whose husband served in the Merchant Marine in WWII and Vietnam, started a web page tracking USMM history