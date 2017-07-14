Mon 8:30 | Rogue Valley Vets Profiled On SOPTV's "My Story Of Service"

Just a small percentage of Americans serve in the armed forces now.

But that's still 20 million and more people with experiences taking up arms to protect the country.

Southern Oregon Public TV--SOPTV--honors them periodically with "My Story of Service," personal tales of service from veterans of all ages.

A second season of stories is now underway, and producer Jeff LeBeau visits with Larry Slessler, who has memories from Vietnam and the Cuban missile crisis.

We hear details of Larry's time, and the overall arc of Season 2.

