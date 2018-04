When people call Richard Blanco "the inaugural poet," they don't mean that he's the first poet ever.

But he is rare, in that he recited his poetry at a presidential inauguration (Obama II, 2013). There's much to Blanco's work, from poetry to memoir and beyond.

He brings his talents back to Ashland at the invitation of Chautauqua Poets & Writers (tonight, April 16).

And he visits The Exhange for a second time.