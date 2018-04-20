Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8 AM | Lawmakers Come Around To Hemp Protection

By , & 28 minutes ago
  • Wikimedia

There's evidence that people first used hemp fibers in the early days of human civilization.  The modern-day outlawing of hemp is not of its own doing: people figured out how to grow varieties of the plant that people smoke to get high (see: marijuana). 

Now the growing of industrial hemp is gaining in favor, aided by legalization of marijuana in several states.  Legislators at the state and federal level are working on laws that could help hemp farmers regardless of what happens with marijuana law. 

Oregon Hemp Farmers member Courtney Moran is also an attorney, following the movements with great interest. 

He and Justin Tombe of Phytonyx, a hemp farmer in the Rogue Valley, visit with tales of hemp and its uses. 

Tags: 
hemp

Related Content

Oregon's First Licensed Hemp Farmer

By & Charlotte Duren Feb 19, 2015
Wikimedia

Edgar Winters probably deals with a little confusion over his name.  But for an extra S, it's the same as the name of a legendary rock musician ("Frankenstein" et al). 

But Edgar Winters is making a name for himself as the first farmer in Oregon with a license to grow hemp. 

The versatile crop is now being allowed in Oregon fields, despite it being banned along with its sibling, marijuana, under federal law. 