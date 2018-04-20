Mon 8 AM | Lawmakers Come Around To Hemp Protection

There's evidence that people first used hemp fibers in the early days of human civilization. The modern-day outlawing of hemp is not of its own doing: people figured out how to grow varieties of the plant that people smoke to get high (see: marijuana).

Now the growing of industrial hemp is gaining in favor, aided by legalization of marijuana in several states. Legislators at the state and federal level are working on laws that could help hemp farmers regardless of what happens with marijuana law.

Oregon Hemp Farmers member Courtney Moran is also an attorney, following the movements with great interest.

He and Justin Tombe of Phytonyx, a hemp farmer in the Rogue Valley, visit with tales of hemp and its uses.