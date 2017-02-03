Medford, Ore., Store Introduces Pianola to Music Lovers

Music lovers in Medford were entertained in 1902 by an enterprising businessman, H. S. Coss, whose Piano House store offered a series of musicals featuring local men and women performing vocal selections and piano pieces.

One musical evening caught nearly everyone by surprise. Its opening number featured a short talk on the virtues of the Pianola by a local druggist, opera lover and community musical activities leader, Ivan Humason. The Pianola is a brand of mechanical-player piano. A bellows created air pressure to press down the piano’s keys by passing the air flow through perforations on a rotating paper roll. The perforations regulate which key is depressed and when.

Humason first selected a roll perforated to play the overture from the “Barber of Seville.” Many in the audience had never heard a Pianola and expressed surprise that a mechanical device could produce such feeling. Halfway through the evening, Humason played another selection and ended the evening with a ragtime piece.

The musicals continued each Wednesday to enthusiastic applause and frequent shouts for encores.

