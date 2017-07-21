Related Program: 
JPR Live Session: Overcoates

Overcoats is New York-based female duo Hana Elion and JJ Mitchell. Their sound captivates, combining electronic backdrops with soaring, harmonic intimacy — a sort of Chet Faker meets Simon & Garfunkel. Overcoats’ songs draw strength from vulnerability, finding uplifting beauty in simple, honest songwriting.

Their self-titled debut EP released in June 2015 felt magnetic, attracting critics and fans alike. Its four tracks are smooth, dark, and spacious. Wrapped in dusky reverb, the duo's voices glide over shivering chords and minimal electronics.

Overcoats is now based in New York, performing and recording new material in studio. More than just a band, Overcoats is a friendship, an artistic duo whose songwriting is musical empathy that verges on telepathy. The two have a clear vision of the sound they want to make together - they operate under one creative impulse. Their name comes from the strength they find in making music together. Like an overcoat, Hana and JJ’s music is as much about the armor they create for themselves through their art as it is about the vulnerability beneath.

