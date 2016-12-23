JPR Live Session: Nataly Dawn & Lauren O'Connell

Aired 12-23-2016

Nataly Dawn (also known as one half of the duo Pomplamoose, whose songs and videos have amassed nearly 115 million views on YouTube with over 450,000 subscribers to their channel) is celebrating the recent release of her sophomore solo album, Haze. The new record continues to receive critical acclaim, with KQED’s “The California Report” praising Haze for “[not shying] away from romance, [without] being sappy,” as well as for its “sense of probing and looking inside,” while Unclear Magazine notes that “Nataly Dawn is a force to be reckoned with.”

Haze was recorded in the Northern California home studio she shares with longtime partner (now husband) and other half of Pomplamoose, Jack Conte. The LP contrasts barebones guitar-vocal tracks with synth ballads, all featuring Dawn’s trademark melodies and gritty lyrics where she picks apart her evangelical upbringing and other relationships-gone-bad.

She'll be joined in the studio by friend and touring compatriot Lauren O'Connell, who has made a name for herself in the San Francisco Bay area's folk-country scene. The Rochester, New York native singer and songwriter's latest release is Quitters, an album that isn't quite country, and isn't quite folk. It's a mix, and yet something else entirely.