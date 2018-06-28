Related Program: 
Open Air

JPR Live Session: Intuitive Compass

By ago

Intuitive Compass is the diverse talents of song writer and guitar pioneer, Jason Dea West taken together with old time circus freak and accordionist Aurelia Anne Cohen. Purveyors of “Original Western Folk Music” they offer a timeless sound, invoking a musical America of the past with out ever sounding dated. Their provocative lines and dynamic arrangements include elements of country blues, old-time, vintage swing, jazz, frontier balladry, instrumentals and the perpetuation of traditional folk songs.

They sing of travel, freedom, corruption, love, liberation and personal experiences. Formed in 2011, they hail from the remote wild lands of Southern Oregon. Over the years they have toured extensively, covering the lower 48 coast to coast, much of New Brunswick and Alaska. Presenting in major cities and Backwood mountain towns alike, from taverns to theaters, coffee houses to barn dances, street corners to festivals always with the essence of the nomadic soul. Their live show frequently includes some genuinely eye catching theatrics, contortion, fire, aerial acrobatics and dance numbers.

Below is the video they submitted to the 2018 NPR Tiny Desk Contest

Tags: 
JPR Music
JPR Live Sessions

Related Content

KT Tunstall Live Session Friday, July 6th at Noon

By Jun 11, 2018

On Friday, July 6th at Noon, JPR will broadcast a live session with KT Tunstall on Open Air.

Michael Rault Live Session Friday, July 13th at Noon

By Jun 11, 2018

On Friday, July 13th at Noon, JPR will broadcast a live session with Michael Rault on Open Air.

JPR Live Session: Laura Veirs

By Jun 22, 2018

Laura Veirs grew up in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where she often spent summers camping with her family, which gave her much of her songwriting inspiration. Veirs has said that she didn’t seriously listen to music until she was in her 20s; instead, she just heard what was in her environment. She listened to folk, country, classical and pop music around the house and on the radio during her youth.

JPR Live Session: The Bones of J.R. Jones (2018)

By Jun 15, 2018

When Jonathon Robert Linaberry needs a break from New York city life, he goes upstate, near the Catskills, to renovate a little farmhouse he purchased a couple of years back. As he pours himself into his work, J.R. doesn’t think about texts, email, or even his music, which he performs solo under the moniker The Bones Of J.R. Jones. His only focus is the house.