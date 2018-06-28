JPR Live Session: Intuitive Compass

Aired 6-28-2018

Intuitive Compass is the diverse talents of song writer and guitar pioneer, Jason Dea West taken together with old time circus freak and accordionist Aurelia Anne Cohen. Purveyors of “Original Western Folk Music” they offer a timeless sound, invoking a musical America of the past with out ever sounding dated. Their provocative lines and dynamic arrangements include elements of country blues, old-time, vintage swing, jazz, frontier balladry, instrumentals and the perpetuation of traditional folk songs.

They sing of travel, freedom, corruption, love, liberation and personal experiences. Formed in 2011, they hail from the remote wild lands of Southern Oregon. Over the years they have toured extensively, covering the lower 48 coast to coast, much of New Brunswick and Alaska. Presenting in major cities and Backwood mountain towns alike, from taverns to theaters, coffee houses to barn dances, street corners to festivals always with the essence of the nomadic soul. Their live show frequently includes some genuinely eye catching theatrics, contortion, fire, aerial acrobatics and dance numbers.

Below is the video they submitted to the 2018 NPR Tiny Desk Contest