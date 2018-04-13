JPR Live Session: Good Old War

Related Program: 
Good Old War is an American indie-folk band from Langhorne, Pennsylvania. Named with a selection of "parts" of its members' names -- Good Old War was launched by Days Away's Keith Goodwin and Tim Arnold. Joined by Daniel Schwartz of Unlikely Cowboy, Good Old War began recording its debut in Los Angeles in 2008.

Good Old War's eponymous 2010 sophomore outing peaked at number 150 on the Billboard 200. Come Back as Rain arrived in 2012, followed by the concert album Live from the City of Brotherly Love in 2013. Preceded by the single "Tell Me What You Want from Me," the band's fourth studio album, Broken Into Better Shape, arrived in 2015 via Nettwerk. Returning in the summer of 2017, Good Old War delivered Part of Me, the first of a slated trio of EPs.

