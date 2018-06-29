As It Was: Wartime National Youth Administration Trains Forest Guards

During World War II, the National Youth Administration recruited high school graduates to train as forest guards at the Mount Shasta Vocational Forestry School. The school was established so that qualified students could earn a living while studying for a forestry career and for defense.

The Weed Press newspaper reported in January 1942 that the Administration was seeking graduates with an interest in forestry and lumbering. U.S. Regional Forester S. B. Show said the training would play an important role in national defense.

Applicants had to be between the ages of 17 and 24, unmarried and in good physical condition. They received $30 a month for 60 hours’ work while enrolled in regular courses, with $22 deducted for board. They received free books and roundtrip transportation to the tuition-free school.

The Weed Press article advised high school graduates to address their communications to the Forestry Resident Project, care of the U.S. Forest Service in Mt. Shasta City. The training began in February 1942.

The Weed Press said during their studies the students would also be involved in the “actual work of fire protection in the State.”



Source: "Mt. Shasta NYA Open to High School Graduates." Weed Press, 2 Jan. 1942, p. 8.