As It Was: Newspaper Briefs Chronical Daily Life in Early 1900’s

It was common for newspapers in the early 1900’s to print personal news items from outlying communities. Today those briefs chronicle contemporary daily life. For example, here are some items from the Medford Mail in November 1908 about Stringtown, a community strung along the tracks near present-day Phoenix, Ore.

“Mrs. E. M. Cox and Mrs. J. B. Meehan of Medford were out the first of the week buying vegetables and eggs and butter.”

“D. O. Toole, our old-time section boss, was among his many friends here Monday. He will go on to Dunsmuir.”

“Members of the Ladies Aid gave a dinner in Woodmen of the World hall in Phoenix on Election Day. This dinner was a good one and they realized a goodly sum…”

“The old flume and forebay at the Weeks furniture mill is being replaced with a new one.”

“W. G. Knighton and his wife came over from Eagle Point last Thursday to be at the bedside of Mrs. Knighton’s dying brother, Levi Dawson.”

“Many newcomers are here every day trying to rent land or houses. They say it is almost impossible to get a place to winter in.”

Sources: C., M. O. "Stringtown Items." Medford Mail, 5 Nov. 1908, p. 8; C., M. O. "Stringtown Items." Medford Mail, 13 Nov. 1908, p. 6.