As It Was: Jacksonville, Ore., Celebrates Gold Rush Jubilee

In 1952, Jacksonville, Ore., celebrated a Gold Rush Jubilee to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the discovery of gold in the town.

The town distributed a pamphlet that provided a brief history of Jacksonville and the Rogue River Valley.

The two-day celebration, held on the second and third days of August, offered a parade that awarded a prize to the most authentic 100-year-old costume for a man, woman or child, treasure hunts for real gold buried at strategic locations, and a burro derby recognizing the importance of the pack animal to miners. It also featured harness races and a contest involving the securing of a load on a burro with diamond-hitch lashing. Other activities included archery and pistol contests, log bucking, an Old Fiddlers’ Contest, barbershop quartets, old songs played on a museum organ and evening dances. An art exhibit celebrated the works of photographer/artist Peter Britt and other Southern Oregon artists.

The town invited everyone to enjoy Old West activities from 100 years ago.

The Jacksonville Miner newspaper declared, “Yes, Sir! A Gold Rush Jubilee is a ‘natural’ in Jacksonville.”



