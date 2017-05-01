From Immigration To Anarchism, Oregon May Day Rallies Spotlight Multiple Causes

Organizations across the country are planning rallies Monday to mark May Day. In Oregon, there are events supporting everything from school workers to anarchism.

At the Oregon state Capitol, leaders of Oregon's Latino community plan to mark International Workers Day with a rally protesting arrests by federal immigration agents.

“Oregon will actually join May Day events happening across the country to resist Trump’s deportation machine and his campaign to separate families as well as to come together to support and inclusive and vibrant future for Oregon," said Andrea Williams, with the immigrant's rights organization CAUSA. She said they’re expecting up to 2,000 people at the event.

President Donald Trump has vowed to deport undocumented workers, saying they hurt the economy.

In Portland, the May Day Coalition is urging people to rise up and resist. There’s also an anti-capitalist march scheduled for Monday afternoon.

