Hollis Peach Live Session Friday, April 27th at Noon

On Friday, April 27th at Noon, JPR will broadcast a live session with Ashland's Hollis Peach on Open Air.

Drawing from diverse influences ranging from John Hartford, Joanna Newsom, Pete Seeger, Jim Henson, and Townes Van Zandt, Hollis Peach weaves evocative, mischievous and deeply personal stories in the American vernacular of song and story.

Founding members of the rootsy folk orchestra Patchy Sanders, songwriter and guitarist, Dan Sherrill along with his singing partner, Jacqui Aubert, create a finely nuanced musical pairing. Though deceptively simple, their musical arrangements and harmonies are lush, intricate, and often hypnotic in their elegance. Kenneth Pattengale, of the Grammy-nominated The Milk Carton Kids, describes Dan as, “…a monster guitar player.” And this is true, as Dan’s phrasing comes out in the cleverest and subtlest of ways. When all is said and done, Hollis Peach's music is a powerhouse of subtle gestures and graceful storytelling.

Tune in Friday, April 27th at Noon for a live session with Hollis Peach on JPR's Rhythm & News Service. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "Rhythm & News."

Hollis Peach performs Saturday night, April 28th at the Headwaters building in Ashland in a CD-release concert. Tickets and information at ashlandfolkcollective.com