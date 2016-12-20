German Immigrant Becomes Northern California’s “Johnny Appleseed”

In 1856, George Wohlfert emigrated from Germany to California, making his way to California and traveling north to Petersburg on the South Fork of Salmon River.

A blacksmith by trade, Wohlfert was also a farmer and miner and planted so many apple trees he became known as the Johnny Appleseed of Salmon River. One hundred years later, some of his trees were still bearing fruit. He had an active blacksmith business, dealing with horse and mule trains, which were the only means of travel in the rugged mountain region.

Wohlfert married Christine George in the 1870’s and their only child, William, was born in Petersburg in 1875. The family moved in the 1890’s to East Fork and then settled at Spring Gulch, which later became known as Wohlfert’s Point, although there were several other ranches in the region. He raised hay on the point and farmed potatoes down in the valley. Part of the land he purchased had first belonged to W.M. Buell.

When George Wohlfert died in 1897, Mr. and Mrs. Richard Werst walked several miles to conduct Salvation Army services. He was buried on the point above his house.

