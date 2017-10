Everyone from our parents to our doctors often counsel us to be positive.

And just look at the tone on social media sites: be happy! Those negative emotions do have their uses, though.

Todd Kashdan and Robert Biswas-Diener point out how, in their book The Upside of Your Dark Side.

Robert Biswas-Diener joined us a few years back to demonstrate how those "negative" emotions can produce positive results.

We rejoin that interview here.