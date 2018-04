Maybe you're not a big fan of eating just plain seeds. But if you had a cup of coffee and a bagel this morning, there's a good example of the ubiquity of seeds.

The coffee came from roasted seeds, and bagels are often enhanced with poppy or sesame seeds.

And whatever flour the bagel is made of came from a plant that came from seeds.

Thor Hanson has many more examples in his book The Triumph of Seeds.

He joined us for an interview in 2015, and we hear it again here.