Fri 8:30 | Protest, The Skill That Americans Maintain

Protest, The Skill That Americans Maintain

By & 20 minutes ago

The White House proposed federal legislation on health care, and people took to the streets. 

A DAPL protest in Seattle.
Credit John Duffy/Wikimedia

A different White House proposed changes to health care legislation, and other people took to the streets. 

The practice of public demonstration is not lost, though it may be less common than in the 1960s.  L.A. Kauffman tracks the history of protest from the mid-20th century forward in his book Direct Action: Protest and the Reinvention of American Radicalism

It goes beyond history, into the current upsurge of activity on the streets. 

The author visits to describe his observations. 

