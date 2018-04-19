Fri 8:30 | The OTHER Republicans Running Against Greg Walden

Oregon's May 15th primary is coming up fast. Voter registration closes on Tuesday, April 24th, and ballots go out the end of the same week.

We begin our interviews with candidates in key primary races with the Republicans challenging Greg Walden for the nomination for Congress, District 2, in Oregon.

Paul Romero, Jr. and Randy Pollock have both filed to run against Walden, and both have agreed to join us for a joint interview.

Rep. Walden has been invited, and we'll hold a chair/phone line open for him until air time.

