Fri 8:30 | Cal Fire Moves Ahead On Pre-Fire Treatments

Just four weeks after the California Board of Forestry and Fire Protection released its draft environmental impact report on the Vegetation Treatment Program (VTP), the largest fire in the state's history broke out.

The Thomas fire destroyed or damaged more than a thousand homes north of Los Angeles.

The VTP is designed to treat the landscape in a variety of ways to prevent future fires from getting so huge. The comment period on the environmental impact report just closed.

We talk about what happens next with Matt Dias, the executive officer at the forestry board.

